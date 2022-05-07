On the initiative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Armenian National Committee of Europe, on May 2-6, the visit of Arthur Khachatryan, a member of the “Hayastan” bloc of the RA National Assembly, ARF Dashnaktsutyun member, took place in Strasbourg, Brussels.

The NA deputy in Strasbourg ներկայացուցիչ The representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Armenian National Committee of Europe had meetings with two dozen deputies from different parliamentary groups from different countries of the European Parliament.

In particular, meetings were held with the Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kylie (Greece, Social Democrats), the Chair of the Delegation for Cooperation with the South Caucasus Marina Kalyurand (Estonia, Social Democrats), Member of the European Parliament European Parliament Rapporteur on Armenia Andrey Kovacs (Bulgaria, European People’s Party), as well as Head of the Friendship Group with Armenia in the European Parliament Lucas Furlas (Cyprus, European People’s Party); Leader of the Friendship Group with Artsakh Peter van Dalen (European People’s Party).

During the meetings, the issue of Artsakh was discussed, in particular, the anti-Armenian policy pursued by Azerbaijan, the incessant military provocations in Artsakh (in particular, the tension in Khnapat-Khramort section, the establishment of Azerbaijani control over Parukh village and Karaglukh hill), psychological terror, humanitarian catastrophe It is the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh.

Arthur Khachatryan informed the interlocutors about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the aspirations of the Azerbaijani forces towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Special attention was paid to the issue of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan. At the request of the interlocutors, Mr. Khachatryan presented the opposition’s approaches to the settlement of the Artsakh issue, emphasizing the respect of the Artsakh people’s right to free self-determination, the exclusion of any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan. Mr. ․ Khachatryan also briefed the interlocutors on the internal political situation in Armenia, the latest developments, raising the issue of disproportionate use of force against journalists covering journalists.

A separate meeting was held with the Special Rapporteur on Azerbaijan Zelyan Zovko. The topic of the meeting was the issue of Artsakh, as well as Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy pursued at the state level.

The visit was summed up in Brussels with a round table discussion with the members of the Armenian National Committee of Belgium.

PRESS RELEASE