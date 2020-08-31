Area churches hand out free produce, meat boxes to storm victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Several area catholic churches are partnering to disperse food to those still being affected after the derecho.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Metro Catholic Outreach partnered with Cedar Rapids Metro Area Catholic Churches to disperse food. They are offering out 12 thousand 500 boxes of fresh produce and frozen meat over a 3 day duration. They began handing out food onSaturday Sunday’s occasion was held at Saint Matthew’s Catholic Parish from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free gift was open to everybody no matter earnings or residency.

“Today, we have 2 semi loads or about 3 thousand boxes of fresh produce. Yesterday, we had an equivalent amount but we also had about 35 hundred boxes of meat and dairy,” stated Rich Wallace, Deacon ofSt Matthew’s.

There will be another food free gift Monday atSt Jude Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

