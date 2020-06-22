‘Are you uncomfortable with Mount Rushmore?’

On Monday’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain questioned the recent removal of a Theodore Roosevelt statue, seeing it as a potential slippery slope in editing America’s history.

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday announced it absolutely was removing the statue of Roosevelt outside its entrance. The decision was made not due to Roosevelt himself but due to the Native American and Black figures depicted in the job flanking his horse.

McCain pushed back with this decision, saying, “We are entering a phase right now that I am not entirely comfortable with when we are going to completely eliminate all people who had anything to do in American history with something that’s problematic.”

The Theodore Roosevelt Equestrian Statue, which sits on New York City public park land in front of the American Museum of Natural Historyin Manhattan. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

McCain countered the decision to take down the Roosevelt statue by raising issues with New York City and Yale University, both which are named after figures associated with the slave trade. She questioned if Mount Rushmore, which depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, would get caught in the cultural crossfire too.

“The question I have is: How far does this go?” McCain asked. “Are we referring to removing Mount Rushmore if we don’t like our Founding Fathers? Are we talking about removing Robin Williams’s character from Night at the Museum [because] that he portrays Teddy Roosevelt.”

Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on McCain’s argument, explaining why historical figures were being reevaluated now. “All of these [statues] were released by people who were not affected really because of it,” she said. “It looked really heroic, and now folks who are affected say, ‘We want some of our heroes to participate in this.’ I think that’s what this is really all about.”

