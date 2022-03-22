“With the” active involvement “of the Azerbaijani leadership, Artsakh is again deprived of gas supply. I am looking forward to your response, “Artsakh ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Twitter account, addressing Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

Addressing the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovi ՝, Stepanyan wrote: “Are you still interested in human rights issues?”