Are you immune to Covid-19 for three months after recovering? It’s unclear

In Covid -19 hotspot counties throughout the United States, Latino and Black individuals were struck especially hard, according to brand-new research study released Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers examined cumulative case overalls from February throughJune Among 79 hotspot counties that likewise had information on race, more than 96% had variations in Covid -19 cases in several racial or ethnic minority group.

“These findings illustrate the disproportionate incidence of Covid-19 among communities of color, as has been shown by other studies, and suggest that a high percentage of cases in hotspot counties are among person of color,” the authors stated.

Latino populations were the biggest group who resided in hotspot counties and had variations in cases in the population. These variations were discovered in three- quarters of the hotspot counties, where about 3.5 million Hispanic individuals live.

Black individuals were the next biggest group, with about 2 million individuals residing in 22 hotspot counties, where there were variations in cases determined.

This was followed by more than 60,000 American Indian/Alaska Natives living in three counties, almost 36,000 Asian individuals in 4 counties and about 31,000 Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander individuals in 19 hotspot counties, with variations in cases within the population.

There are a variety of elements that might lead to the increased threat for Covid -19 in these populations, consisting of structural elements, such as financial …