Are you buying or selling a property now the housing market has reopened? We want to hear from you

Amid all the uncertainty dealing with the world, some individuals are in the center of constructing one in all the greatest selections of their lives: buying a property.

The property market was frozen for seven weeks, throwing patrons and sellers into a painful limbo. Now, the Government has introduced it could reopen, the 373,000 gross sales that had been suspended can decide up once more.

But the market will probably be radically completely different. All phases of the sale will probably be topic to strict social distancing pointers. And there’s now a huge query mark over the way forward for home costs.

Are you in the center of a transaction, or occupied with buying and selling at the second, and want some recommendation?

We’re searching for questions to put to our property consultants in a dwell Q&A. Simply fill out the following kind together with your expertise, or write in a query and we’ll discover some solutions.

If you want to stay nameless, you can accomplish that. We would possibly use a few of these tales throughout articles in The Telegraph and should contact you to collect additional details about your story.