Are we all in this together? It doesn’t look like it from the regions | Andy Burnham | Opinion

Two weeks in the past, I joined the eight different English regional mayors on a cellphone name with the prime minister. As a former mayor himself, Boris Johnson will get the place we’re coming from. Over the finest a part of an hour, we had a pleasant dialogue about the launch from lockdown and the want for the regions to be empowered to steer restoration inside a nationwide framework.

I took the alternative to repeat a name for a safety-led strategy to any launch. But I additionally made some extent of claiming how necessary it was for us all to protect a way of nationwide unity. We needed to proceed work in that approach, however given the complexity of what lay forward, that will imply being correctly concerned in what comes subsequent.

When I listened to the PM make his announcement final Sunday – and observing the authorities’s behaviour this week – it has felt as if it had determined to do the polar reverse of what I used to be asking. Life has modified and, all of the sudden, the whole lot feels very fractious.

In Greater Manchester, we had no actual discover of the measures. On the eve of a brand new working week, the PM was on TV “actively encouraging” a return to work. Even although that will clearly put extra vehicles on roads and folks on trams, nobody in authorities thought it necessary to inform the cities that must deal with that.

Far from a deliberate, safety-led strategy, this appeared like one other train in Cummings chaos concept.

But it wasn’t simply the lack of discover that was the drawback. The surprisingly permissive bundle would possibly effectively be proper for the southeast, given the fall in circumstances there. But my intestine feeling informed me it was too quickly for the north. Certainly, the abrupt dropping of the clear “stay at home” message felt untimely.



Simply telling folks to drive doesn’t work for the third of individuals right here who don’t personal a automotive

If the authorities had taken us by their reasoning, maybe we might have been reassured. But this brings me to a recurrent drawback all through the disaster. The mayor of London is on Cobra, and rightly so. But there is no such thing as a place for any mayors from the north, or certainly the relaxation, of England.

For a authorities elected on votes in the north, and guarantees to “level-up”, it is stunning how shortly it has reverted to the default, London-centric mode in this disaster. Last Sunday’s bundle definitely felt extra suited to the south than to the north.

And the identical sample continued into the week. On Thursday, a £1.6bn funding package was agreed for Transport for London. I don’t have an issue with that. But the place was the deal for Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham?

Like London’s Tube, our tram system has seen a rise in passengers this week. But we are operating a skeleton, 20-minute service and usually are not even absolutely funded to try this. If you might be encouraging a return to work, absolutely any safety-led strategy would require you to assist cities fund further trams to permit for social distancing? Simply telling folks to drive doesn’t work for the third of individuals right here who don’t personal a automotive.

It’s not simply on transport the place the authorities shouldn’t be studying the room. At the begin of the disaster, the message to councils was, “spend what you need to keep people safe, we will see you right”. Now it’s all about “sharing the cost”.

In the identical week that the ONS recognized the hyperlink between the virus and deprivation, the authorities eliminated deprivation weighting from the newest council allocations. Nine of the 10 Greater Manchester councils acquired hefty cuts. The change resulted in an enormous shift of assets from north to south, with Knowsley getting a 39% reduce and South Gloucestershire a 30% improve. Not a lot “levelling-up” as doubling down on the north-south divide.

This issues as a result of northern councils are seeing extra circumstances and dealing with further prices, not least on points like homelessness. At the begin of all this, the authorities rightly launched an “Everyone In” coverage. We wanted no persuading and already had a scheme in hand. However, a number of weeks on, the goalposts had been moved. When we mentioned Everyone In, civil servants defined, we meant individuals who had been homeless earlier than the disaster, not those that have grow to be homeless since.

We at the moment are left with 800 folks in resorts and residences however with inadequate funding to assist them make a transition to a safer placement. The communities secretary insists he’s absolutely funding “Everyone In” however our councils see it in a different way. The hole between nationwide authorities and native authorities in England is rising wider by the day.

So the place do we go from right here?

If the authorities carries on in the identical vein, anticipate to see an excellent higher fracturing of nationwide unity. Different locations will undertake their very own messaging and insurance policies. Nervousness in the north about the R quantity will see extra councils undertake their own approach on schools, as Liverpool, Gateshead and Hartlepool are doing. Arguments will improve about funding. And if we don’t get the assist we want, there’s a threat of a second spike right here which, in flip, will go the an infection again down the nation by the Midlands to London.

Instead, the authorities wants to attract a line and present it is listening.

Tomorrow morning, it ought to ask the mayor of the West Midlands to symbolize the non-London mayors on Cobra and decide to publish the regional R quantity, as requested on my own and the mayor of the Liverpool metropolis area. They ought to shortly observe that by agreeing a transport funding bundle for cities to placed on extra buses and trams so that folks can journey extra safely to work. And one thing that will win again large goodwill throughout all of England can be a dedication to honouring the promise to cowl all prices incurred by councils, together with on homelessness.

We stay in the midst of a nationwide disaster and we want a way of nationwide unity to get by it. We all must work laborious subsequent week to deliver that again.

•Andy Burnham is mayor of Greater Manchester