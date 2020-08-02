Are US cities seeing a surge in violent crime as Trump claims?



New York City saw more than 200 shootings inJune





President Donald Trump has actually stated US cities are seeing a spike in crime, as he sends out in federal law enforcement representatives to take on the scenario.

He has actually knocked a string of Democrat- run cities which are “plagued by violent crime”.

GETTY New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and all of these – Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this take place in our nation.

We’ve took a look at violent crime, and discovered it’s down general in numerous cities, however murders have actually increased greatly in some.

Violent crime continues to fall

In numerous significant US cities, consisting of Chicago and New York, violent crime general is down compared to the very same time in 2015.

Various cities specify violent crime in a little various methods, however it generally consists of murder, break-in, attack and rape.

Comparing violent crime rates to this time in 2015

Individual years can change however violent crime throughout America has actually been on a down pattern given that …