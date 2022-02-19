“The irreversible removal of the capitulators from power is a priority for all forces operating in Armenia guided by national interests,” said Aravot’s interlocutor, RPA Supreme Body member, former Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan.

– Last year, on January 15, Turkey and Azerbaijan signed the Declaration on Allied Relations in Shushi, which was ratified by the parliaments of the two countries a few days ago. The document stipulates that the two countries will provide mutual assistance “in case of third country aggression”, and that the Security Councils of the two countries will hold regular joint meetings to discuss “regional and international security issues.” This event went unnoticed in Armenia. In any case, official Yerevan did not respond. Doesn’t this apply to us or what does entering into such a stage of our neighbors’ relations against the background of current developments mean?

– There were reactions immediately after the signing of that agreement and we, getting acquainted with its text, spoke in detail about all the risks and threats that are directed against us, including Artsakh. There was no response from official Yerevan. That agreement would naturally be ratified and it is one of the facts that there are completely different security balances in the region. It is obvious that Azerbaijan has made itself completely dependent on Turkey. It is not clear why our capitulators are also trying to become dependent on Turkey. The so-called Turkish-Azerbaijani military-political declaration of Shushi allows Turkey to settle in the South Caucasus and make military-political efforts to expand to the east to Turkish-speaking countries. Official Yerevan does not yet show practical steps to neutralize or counterbalance the risks arising from there. Because they do not have enough authority, they are completely dependent on the outside world and they put themselves in the role of begging for peace, not realizing that they endanger peace even more. Or if they say that they understand, then they are carrying out their next conspiratorial inaction in order to make the security environment of Armenia and Artsakh and the solution of the problems impossible.

– After the 2016 war, the government raised the issue of signing a military cooperation agreement with Artsakh. Why, at least now, does the Armenian government not activate that process?

– 2016 This issue had a political significance and if the war continued, it would definitely be implemented. As the war was stopped at the request of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side temporarily suspended both the initiative and the process of unilateral recognition of Artsakh in order not to disrupt the peace process. These “authorities” were obliged to restore it after the first week of the 44-day war, and today we would have a completely different situation and internationally enshrined rights. In addition, it would be a lever to force the international community to stop the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan.

– It is also noteworthy that the issue of Azerbaijan’s observation in the CSTO is returning to the agenda. This issue became more active several times after the 44-day war. The Permanent Representatives of the CIS member states discussed the issue at a recent meeting in Minsk. Is this question any longer a threat to Armenia or is it becoming irrelevant in an age of peace?

– The capitulators running on “kneeling” friendship with Azerbaijan are no longer able to defend Armenia’s interests, including in the CSTO. The question you raised is one of the bright proofs of that. It also proves that Azerbaijani interests in Armenia are safe.

– Some time ago there were rumors that the second and third presidents have frequent meetings-discussions. Were there any such meetings, what were they about?

– Yesterday the second President of the Republic of Armenia referred to that issue at his press conference. I do not see any sense in commenting. The irreversible removal of capitulators from power is a top priority for all healthy and nationally-led forces in Armenia. Without it, there is no hope of having a secure and developing Armenia. This must become a matter of national consciousness.

– Various RPA figures have been talking about the need to unite the opposition. Back in early October, President Serzh Sargsyan stated that if the opposition set a goal to change the government, not to come to power, it would succeed. Who and what ambitions are playing, why even now, when the question of whether the state exists or not is on the table, the ambitions do not fade.

– The main opposition forces agree on this issue. The task is to continue open, honest and sincere discussions with the general public and to form a public demand. As you can see, the real opposition is working diligently on this issue, with well-founded arguments and a clear message for the future.

