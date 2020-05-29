Are coronavirus masks a political statement?

The CDC recommends people wear masks in public to combat coronavirus, but when VP Mike Pence visited a hospital without a mask, it showcased a growing political divide. Chris Cillizza explains.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/03/politics/trump-white-house-face-masks/index.html
Pence flouts Mayo Clinic policy on masks — which is to wear one
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/28/politics/mike-pence-mayo-clinic-mask/index.html
Pence says he should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/03/politics/mike-pence-mayo-clinic/index.html
Gov. DeWine: My face mask order went ‘too far’
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/03/dewine-ohio-face-masks-coronavirus-231175
Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/police-probe-killing-of-store-security-guard-over-virus-mask/2020/05/04/8c5a01de-8e23-11ea-9322-a29e75effc93_story.html
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm
#CNN #Cillizza #CoronavirusMasks
source