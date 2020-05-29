Are coronavirus masks a political statement?

The CDC recommends people wear masks in public to combat coronavirus, but when VP Mike Pence visited a hospital without a mask, it showcased a growing political divide. Chris Cillizza explains.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Trump announces new face mask recommendations after heated internal debate

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/03/politics/trump-white-house-face-masks/index.html

Pence flouts Mayo Clinic policy on masks — which is to wear one

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/28/politics/mike-pence-mayo-clinic-mask/index.html

Pence says he should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/03/politics/mike-pence-mayo-clinic/index.html

Gov. DeWine: My face mask order went ‘too far’

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/03/dewine-ohio-face-masks-coronavirus-231175

Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/police-probe-killing-of-store-security-guard-over-virus-mask/2020/05/04/8c5a01de-8e23-11ea-9322-a29e75effc93_story.html

