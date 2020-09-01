Are cities really on the edge of a mass exodus?

An post entitled “NYC is Dead Forever… Here’s Why” composed by a New Yorker running away to Florida triggered a web storm this month. The piece, which argues the pandemic has actually permanently made cities like New York less preferable, got a heap of pushback. Even Jerry Seinfeld weighed in,writing a rebuttal in the New York Times this week

But what does the information state? Are Americans ready to lease U-Hauls in masses? Or is the pandemic simply speeding up the departures of individuals that would have moved anyhow in a year or more? To learn, Fortune and SurveyMonkey teamed up to poll 2,478 U.S. adults in between August 17 and 18.

We discovered that 8% of U.S. grownups are most likely to vacate of their city or county as a result of the pandemic. That might total up to 10s of millions of Americans moving as a result of the pandemic.

And it appears like cities will get struck hardest: The Fortune– SurveyMonkey survey discovers Americans living in city locations are two times as most likely to state they’ll vacate as a result of the pandemic (11%), compared to Americans living in backwoods (5%).

Simply put: That wave of migration out– paired with postponed relocations into cities– might set some cities back years or years.

New York City already announced last week it would lay off 400 emergency medical service employees as it works to …

