Are Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck Already Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level – By Moving In Together?!

First comes love, then comes living together!
It appears Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck may be going into that brand-new stage of their relationship as roomies. Over the weekend, the Knives Out star was spotted packaging up bags to bring from her Venice house to her beau’s Pacific Palisades house, causing speculation that they may be shacking up!
A source shown People:
“She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.”
Ch- ch- have a look at the pictures HERE!
Of course, they could be heading out of town, or possibly rejuvenating whatever possessions of hers are already at his pad? But if this expert is to be thought, they have actually already started:
“Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going. She’s aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance.”
The set have actually just been together given that March of this year, prior to the pandemic touched down in the United States, though they in fact satisfied in 2019 on the set of their upcoming flick Deep Water which was recorded inNew Orleans As lately, the lovebirds have actually been seen taking pleasure in quality time in El Lay with Ben’s kids: 14- year- old Violet, 11- year- old Seraphina, and 8- year- old …