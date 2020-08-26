Are Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck Already Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level – By Moving In Together?!

First comes love, then comes living together!

It appears Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck may be going into that brand-new stage of their relationship as roomies. Over the weekend, the Knives Out star was spotted packaging up bags to bring from her Venice house to her beau’s Pacific Palisades house, causing speculation that they may be shacking up!

A source shown People:

“She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.” Ch- ch- have a look at the pictures HERE! Of course, they could be heading out of town, or possibly rejuvenating whatever possessions of hers are already at his pad? But if this expert is to be thought, they have actually already started: