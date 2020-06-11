Ardshinbank to offer medical insurance and healthcare certificates to VISA cardholders – Armenian News

Official press release by Ardshinbank



Ardshinbank and Visa Payment System have launched the “Stay safe” campaign. Within the frames of the campaign, customers who’ll make the most non-cash transactions with Ardshinbank VISA cards from June 10 to August 10, inclusive, will receive medical insurance and healthcare certificates.

The first 10 VISA cardholders, who’ll make the greatest number of non-cash purchases in the quantity of AMD 2,000 or more in 2 months of the campaign, will receive medical insurance. Depending on the prize, the amount of insurance coverage will increase somewhat and will reach AMD 8 million for the very first place. The package includes outpatient and inpatient treatment, surgical operations, the purchase of medicines and a lot more. If the winner has already been insured, at his request, the insurance he won can be transferred to his close family members – wife / husband, child.

To boost non-cash payments, in addition to the most active bank clients using a non-cash form of payment, Ardshinbank also invites those Visa cardholders, who failed to make non-cash purchases throughout the year (or never) to take part in the campaign. The first 50 cardholders out of this group, who’ll make the greatest number of non-cash purchases in the amount of 50,000 drams or more throughout the campaign, will receive healthcare certificates in the amount of 20,000 drams.

According to the campaign, non-cash payments aren’t considered: bills, card-to-card transfers, replenishment of electronic wallets, intra-bank transfers from card to card, interbank transfers in Armenia or to foreign banks, as well as all transactions that result in the cardholder maybe not purchasing goods or services.

“In these days of pandemic, when everyone is concerned about the health of their relatives, the bank has launched this campaign to help maintain the health of its customers. Take part in the campaign and win health,” the pr release said.

Ardshinbank is controlled by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.