Ardshinbank received Euromoney Award 2020 as the Best Bank in Armenia – Armenian News

The following is an official press release by Ardshinbank:

The “Euromoney” magazine highly appreciated Ardshinbank’s leading role in the financial market of RA, announcing Euromoney Award for Excellence 2020 for outstanding achievements as the Best Bank in Armenia.

For more than 50 years, the leading international financial magazine has been conducting an annual assessment of the performance of the world’s best financial institutions, awarding the “Excellence Awards” to leaders in the field of banking, finance and investment in more than 100 countries in Europe, America and Africa. The expert jury consists of highly qualified editors, journalists and analysts.

The jury noted the systemic importance of Ardshinbank in the Armenian economy, its leading position within all key indicators, its work efficiency, asset quality, ability to adapt to changing market conditions, ability to meet customer needs, as well as its strategic initiatives to promote innovative products, including digital banking. Another achievement has been the highly successful placement of Ardshinbank’s bonds in the European debt market, which has further strengthened its reputation in the capital market.

Artak Ananyan, the Chairman of the Board of Ardshinbank, noted that this is the second time that Ardshinbank has been highly awarded by Euromoney. He highlighted, “We perceive this award as an indicator of the trust of customers and market participants, as well as the recognition of the success of Ardshinbank at the international level.”

For the first time, “Euromoney” magazine awarded Ardshinbank Best Bank in 2015. In 2020, another magazine – “Global Finance” also named Ardshinbank “The Best Bank of the Year”. The “The Banker” recognized the third issue of Ardshinbank’s Eurobonds in international capital markets as “Deal of the Year” in Europe for 2020.