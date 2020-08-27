Ardshinbank named winner of ‘Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards’ in three categories – Armenian News

The following is a news release by Ardshinbank:

Ardshinbank has actually gotten three awards at the “Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2020”. More than 100 extraordinary banks from 30 nations were granted in this year. Ardshinbank was granted in the field of retail banking as “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year”, “Digital Banking Initiative of the Year”,“Online Banking Initiative of the Year”

Ardshinbank has actually often been the center of attention by global publications for its activities. In

2020, the Bank was granted as “Best Bank of the Year” in Armenia, according to the authoritative magazines “Global Finance” and “Euromoney”; the global publication “The Banker” by Financial Times acknowledged the concern of Eurobonds in the global capital market as the “Deal of the Year in Europe”.

“Providing high quality and affordable banking services to clients is the core of all the awards. The received awards once again highlight the high level of reliability and trust towards the Ardshinabnk”, it is stated in the report.

To see the complete list of all the winning business in the structure of the award event, click the following link …