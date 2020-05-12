Ardshinbank Named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance – Armenian News

Official press launch by Ardshinbank

Ardshinbank has obtained the Best Bank in Armenia 2020 award from Global Finance journal. This prestigious award affirms the Bank’s excellent digital channels, modern enterprise strategy and robust monetary efficiency.

“The banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility,” mentioned Joseph D. Giarraputo, writer and editorial director of Global Finance. “For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFOs identify the banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology.”

It needs to be famous that Ardshinbank has been awarded the Best Bank of the Year award by Global Finance for the third consecutive yr. Prior, the Bank obtained the Safest Bank award by the journal for six consecutive years.

The number of the most effective financial institution was based mostly on analysis by trade analysts, banking consultants, and Global Financial journal editors and senior executives. The outcomes can be revealed within the October 2020 situation of Global Finance journal.

Among different winners of Best Bank Award 2020 are Bank of America (US), Barclays (Great Britain), BNP Paribas (Belgium), TBC (Georgia) and different main banks. To see the total listing of the Best Banks 2020 in Central and Eastern Europe named by Global Finance, go to here