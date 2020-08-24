Ardern Extends Auckland Lockdown to Get Outbreak Under Control By Bloomberg

©Bloomberg AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 20: Pedestrians using protective face masks throughout Level 3 lockdown on August 20, 2020 in Auckland,New Zealand COVID-19 limitations have actually been renewed throughout New Zealand as authorities work to include a brand-new COVID-19 outbreak in the neighborhood. Auckland is at Level 3 lockdown limitations, while the rest of New Zealand is running under Level 2. The limitations will remain in location up until 11:59 pm Wednesday 26 August, with Cabinet to evaluate those settings on 21August COVID-19 limitations were reestablished throughout New Zealand on Wednesday 12 August in reaction to the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster inAuckland (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Photographer: Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac



(Bloomberg)– New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown 4 days longer than at first prepared to make sure a neighborhood outbreak of Covid -19 is under control.

Auckland will leave lockdown at midnight onAug 30 instead of onAug 26, Ardern informed press reporters in Wellington on Monday.

Auckland contributes more than a 3rd of New Zealand’s gdp and is house to 1.6 million individuals. The city was taken into level 3 lockdown onAug 12 when 4 cases …