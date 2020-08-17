Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: Trump administration announces plans to drill

Bernhardt stated future leases of the federally-owned land will make the whole 1.5 million acre Coastal Plain location offered.

Bernhardt stated the statement “marks a new chapter in American energy independence” and anticipated it might “create thousands of new jobs.”

Drilling in these questionable locations of the Alaskan arctic has actually long been questionable and the plans are specific to be consulted with legal difficulties.

Environmental activists have actually sounded the alarm that drilling the Arctic might hurt the environment and intensify the environment crisis. Climate modification has actually been a crucial concern in the upcoming 2020 election, and Joe Biden , who is set to accept the Democratic governmental election today, has called for a restriction on brand-new oil and gas licenses on public lands.

When asked on the call Monday whether he pressed since of a possible Biden administration being less thinking about moving on, Bernhardt stated he was “not really driven by the political dynamics.” “Congress has mandated these lease sales so they have to go forward in some regard,” Bernhardt stated. “They can’t simply unduly delay.” A 2017 law needed the department to hold 2 lease sales in the haven by 2024. A date for those sales has actually not yet been set, Bernhardt stated on a call with press reporters Monday, including “I do believe that there could be a lease sale by the end of the year.” “It requires an oil and gas development program that delivers energy to the nation and revenue to the Treasury,” he stated …

