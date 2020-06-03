Architect of Sweden’s coronavirus strategy admits too many died | World news

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist and the architect of its light-touch strategy to the coronavirus has acknowledged the nation has suffered too many deaths from Covid-19 and may have accomplished extra to curb the unfold of the virus.

Anders Tegnell, who has beforehand criticised different nations’ strict lockdowns as not sustainable in the long term, told Swedish Radio on Wednesday that there was “quite obviously a potential for improvement in what we have done” in Sweden.

Asked whether or not too many individuals in Sweden had died, he replied: “Yes, absolutely,” including that the nation must think about sooner or later whether or not there was a means of stopping such a excessive toll.









Anders Tegnell. Photograph: Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images



The admission got here as figures advised the nation’s demise price per capita was the best in the world over the seven days to 2 June and days after the Swedish authorities, bowing to opposition strain, promised to arrange a fee to look into the nation’s Covid-19 strategy.

“If we were to encounter the same disease again knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done”, Tegnell stated. It can be “good to know exactly what to shut down to curb the spread of infection better”, he added.

According to the scientific on-line publication Ourworldindata.com, the quantity of Covid-19 deaths in Sweden had been the best on the earth per capita in a rolling seven-day common to 2 June. The nation’s price of 5.29 deaths per million inhabitants a day was simply above the UK’s 4.48.

Relying on its residents’ sense of civic obligation, Sweden closed colleges for all over-16s and banned gatherings of greater than 50, however solely requested – reasonably than ordered – individuals to keep away from non-essential journey and never exit if they’re aged or ailing. Shops, eating places and gymnasiums have remained open.

Although there are indicators that public opinion is beginning to shift, polls have proven a big majority of Swedes assist and have typically complied with the federal government’s much less coercive strategy, which is in stark distinction to the obligatory lockdowns imposed by many nations, together with the nation’s Nordic neighbours.

But the coverage, which Tegnell has denied was focused at reaching herd immunity however as an alternative aimed to sluggish the unfold of the virus sufficient for well being providers to manage, has been more and more and closely criticised by many Swedish consultants, and the nation has recorded a demise toll many instances increased than its neighbours’.

Sweden’s 4,468 fatalities from Covid-19 represent a death toll of 449 per million inhabitants, in contrast with 45 in Norway, 100 in Denmark and 58 in Finland. Its per-million tally stays, nevertheless, decrease than the corresponding figures of 555, 581 and 593 in Italy, Spain and the UK.

Norway and Denmark introduced final week they had been dropping mutual border controls however would provisionally exclude Sweden from a Nordic “travel bubble” as a result of of its a lot increased coronavirus an infection price.

But Tegnell informed Swedish Radio it was not clear but precisely what the nation ought to have accomplished in a different way, or whether or not the restrictions it did impose ought to have been launched concurrently reasonably than step-by-step.

“Other countries started with a lot of measures all at once – the problem with that is that you don’t really know which of the measures you have taken is most effective,” he stated, including that conclusions must be drawn about “what else, besides what we did, you could do without imposing a total shutdown”.

Despite the said objective of defending the nation’s aged, Sweden’s strategy has been notably catastrophic for older individuals, with roughly half the nation’s deaths to date occurring in care properties.

Annike Linde, Tegnell’s predecessor as chief epidemiologist from 2005 to 2013, stated final week that she had initially backed the nation’s strategy, however had begun to reassess her view because the virus swept by way of the aged inhabitants.

“There was no strategy at all for the elderly, I now understand,” Linde told the Swedish state broadcaster. “I do not understand how they can stand and say the level of preparedness was good, when in fact it was lousy.”





Another key mistake, she stated, was to imagine that the coronavirus would behave like seasonal flu. “It does not behave like the flu at all,” she stated. “It spreads more slowly and has a longer incubation time. This makes it more difficult to detect, and to build immunity in the population.”

Sweden would have accomplished higher to comply with its Nordic neighbours, shut its borders and put money into testing and monitoring to a far better extent, she stated. A examine final month discovered that solely 7.3% of Stockholm’s inhabitants had developed Covid-19 antibodies by the top of April.