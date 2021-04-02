Archegos fallout: The market is trying to figure out if we are having another Lehman moment: PMC
Dana D’Auria, PMC Co-Chief Investment Officer of Envestnet, joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to break down how the Archegos’ margin call default is affecting broader markets and investors’ portfolios.

