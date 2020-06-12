Archdeacon’s daughters found dead in London park were killed by a stranger, police say

Appealing for information, senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said on Friday: “We is now able to say with some certainty that Nicole and Bibaa were murdered by a person who was as yet not known to them.

“We believe the suspect received injuries during the incident which have caused significant bleeding.”

“Do you know anyone who has been wounded in the last week who is unable to account for their injuries? Has someone returned home and perhaps acted suspiciously or tried to hide something from you,” he added.

The sisters were joined by around eight family and friends members who had congregated for the 46th special birthday last Friday evening from around 7pm.

They were still in the park by midnight, having stayed behind when the group began to leave the party, according to The Metropolitan Police.

Officers believe the sisters were murdered over the following couple of hours.

The pair were reported missing late on Saturday after not returning home and police were called to reports of two women found unresponsive in the park the next day.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in south London on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, but was later released with no further action taken.

Ms Henry, of Brent, was a senior social worker in kids’ services at Buckinghamshire council, described as “well-liked and highly valued” by colleagues.

Ms Smallman, a photographer and graduate from the University of Westminster who lived in Harrow, was described as a “joy to be around”.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4205 quoting CAD 3160/7Jun, or even to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on line.