Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must think again about portraying Jesus as white

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called on the West to reconsider the prevailing sense that Jesus was white – as that he revealed an evaluation into religious statues.

Justin Welby this morning said monuments in Canterbury Cathedral will probably be looked at ‘very carefully’ to see when they all ‘should be there’.

He said that Jesus is visualised all around the globe in different forms, and touted that a Middle Eastern son of God was likely the most accurate portrayal.

The Archbishop waded in to the Black Lives Matter debate during an interview on the BBC’s Today programme, where that he was asked whether the ‘way the western church portrays Jesus must be thought about again?’

He immediately replied: ‘Yes of course it will,’ before rattling off variants of Jesus’ portrayal in different countries to stress that perhaps not everyone sees Jesus as white.

Speaking about visiting Anglican churches across the world, Rev Welby said: ‘You enter their churches and you do not see a white Jesus, you see a black Jesus, a Chinese Jesus, a Middle Eastern Jesus – which can be of course the most accurate – you see a Fijian Jesus.

‘Jesus is portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures languages and understandings.

‘And I don’t think that throwing out every thing we’ve got previously is the solution to do it but I do think saying that is not the Jesus who exists, that’s not who we worship it is a reminder of the universality of the God who became fully human.’

He also intervened in the debate on whether controversial statues ought to be removed.

He said that he does not have the energy to unilaterally remove statues in Canterbury Cathedral, but said the Church will be reviewing the monuments

Rev Welby said people should forgive the ‘trespasses’ of people immortalised in the proper execution of statues, rather than tearing them down.

But told Today: ‘We can just only do that if we’ve got justice, which means the statue must be put in context. Some will have to fall.

‘Some names will need to change. I am talking about, the church, goodness me, you know, you simply go around Canterbury Cathedral, there is monuments every-where, or Westminster Abbey, and we’re taking a look at all that, and some will need to come down.

‘But yes, there can be forgiveness, I hope and pray as we bond, but as long as there’s justice.

‘If we change the way we behave now, and say this was then and we learned from that, and change how we’re going to maintain the future, internationally, as well.’

