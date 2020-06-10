Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must ‘set its house in order’ over racism

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he previously been “struck by the events of the last few days” as that he said that the Church of England must set its “house in order” and “acknowledge our own historic errors and failings”.

In a video posted on social media, Most Rev Justin Welby admitted that the Church of England has made multiple failings in its race relations and said the institution must challenge its privilege.

Archbishop Welby’s comments follow an eruption of Black Lives Matter protests around the globe following the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis man who had been killed by police.

“I’m struck by the events of the last few days, again and again and again,” Archbishop Welby said. “And I’ve been listening to those who have been talking about it from within their own experience of injustice as people of colour in this country.”

“It’s horrifying and yet I’m aware compared to that the Church has its own failings. And I come back to the fact in the New Testament Jesus says be angry about injustice, repent of injustice – that means go the other way, take action against injustice.