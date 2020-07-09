Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby confirms new Archbishop of York via Zoom

Being a Christian in the Church of England means coping with the ‘baggage’ of ‘saints and slave-traders’, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said.

Speaking to worshippers via Zoom that he proclaimed that they are ‘our inheritance… to be reformed, to be repented of, to be imitated’.

The Archbishop made the poignant statements as he confirmed the new Archbishop of York and 2nd most powerful figure in the Church through the digital platform.

Stephen Cottrell, formerly bishop of Chelmsford, has taken within the position from Dr John Sentamu. He is the 98th holder.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said via Zoom

Mr Cottrell is pictured above striking the entranceway of York Minster 3 times, before it's thrown ready to accept confirm his position

In his address following formal election ceremony, Archbishop Welby said: ‘Living as a Christian requires us to live not merely in fellowship with Christians around the world but, also, with the Church throughout time, in practice that draws us into old-fashioned and inherited patterns.

‘With the Church of England we realize that some of those bring baggage.

‘We find saints and slave-traders, the proud and prelatical, with the humble servant of individuals.

‘They are part of us, of our inheritance, to be reformed, to be repented of, to be imitated.’

Acknowledging the existing crisis, the Archbishop continued: ‘We gather together throughout a time of uncertainty when many are enduring, many are fearful and the foundations of our society have been shaken to their core by the ravages of the coronavirus.

Stephen Cottrell said after he was appointed: ‘I think we could build a better world, a fairer world, a more just world, some sort of where status and privilege don’t count so much, where everyone has an equal opportunity’

‘The whole church is committed to pray for all those who’ve been affected and continue to be suffering from this pandemic; Jesus told us to help keep on praying and not to get rid of heart.’

Mr Cottrell after he was confirmed as Archbishop of York via Zoom

And speaing frankly about the service held via Zoom, that he added: ‘Even though this ministry begins today in a digital environment, it will be earthed in the world that Christ found save.’

Following the election ceremony, the new archbishop undertook the custom of knocking three times on the west door of the Minster with the Braganza crozier, his staff of office, before it’s thrown open.

This is normally part of the now-deferred enthronement service.

Mr Cottrell told PA Media that he was looking towards when that he could join a ‘big old service’ in the Minster but said that he was very happy to ‘wait patiently’ for that day ahead.

Asked about the pandemic, he said: ‘Almost everyone I know, no body says they wish to be back once again to normal.

‘We want this to finish but we don’t wish to be back to normal.

‘I think we wish a better world and I guess I’m maybe not going to apologise for being somewhat of an idealist.

‘I think we can develop a better world, a fairer world, an even more just world, a world where status and privilege do not count so much, where everybody posseses an equal opportunity.’

He said is was ‘hugely exciting’ to take up the role, in case a bit daunting.