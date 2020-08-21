Archaeologists find rare artifacts under floorboards of English manor house

The most interesting find was a manuscript from the 15th century, which National Trust curator Anna Forrest believes was part of a portable prayer book that may have belonged to Sir Edmund Bedingfeld, the builder of Oxburgh Hall.
Oxburgh Hall is a moated house that belonged to the Bedingfeld family, and it is now a tourist attraction.
Curator, Anna Forrest, holds up one of the discoveries from under the floorboards
Credit: From Mike Hodgson/National Trust
“We had hoped to learn more of the history of the house during the reroofing work and have commissioned paint analysis, wallpaper research, and building and historic graffiti recording,” Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall, said. “But these finds are far beyond anything we expected to see.”
Building is ‘giving up its secrets’
Champion meticulously carried out a “fingertip search” through the debris, and he found a treasure trove of…