Archaeologists condemn Israel’s theft of Byzantine baptismal font – Middle East Monitor

The General Union of Arab Archaeologists has actually condemned Israel’s theft of a Byzantine- period baptismal font in Bethlehem, Quds Net reported onWednesday The union explained the theft as a “war crime” which need to not go unpunished.

“The theft of this ancient font is part of Israel’s policy of terrorism, piracy and looting,” stated the union’s planner in Palestine, Azmi Al-Shoyookhi “The Israeli occupation state carries out systematic measures to hide the Arab and Palestinian identity of every inch of Palestine, including the removal and theft of archaeological and historic artefacts.”

Such criminal activities, he included, have actually been performed given that the start of Israel’s profession of the Arab land of Palestine.

The union authorities contacted the worldwide neighborhood and UNESCO to secure Palestinian historical sites and heritage from the methodical robbery of the Israeli profession.

READ: Israel orders Palestinians to destroy houses for ‘archaeological’ functions