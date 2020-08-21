Arccos Caddie 3rd Generation Smart Sensors (Set of 14 Sensors) | Bundle with PlayBetter Portable Charger | Golf GPS Live Auto Shot Tracking, Distances | A.I. Powered GPS Rangefinder



[NEW A.I. POWERED GPS RANGEFINDER + AUTOSHOT TRACKING] – Arccos Caddie automatically tracks every shot and to provide you with a digital replay of every round + first-ever rangefinder that adjusts in real-time for wind (including gusts), slope, temperature, humidity and altitude giving you the Arccos Caddie Number, the most precise yardage in the game.

[PERSONALIZED CADDIE ADVICE + ADVANCED ANALYTICS] – A.I. supported to provide you optimal strategies and caddie advice, while Advanced Analytics powered by gained strokes delivers performance breakdowns to guide your practice and choosing the right equipment.

[SMART DISTANCE CLUB AVERAGES + WITH 1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION] – Know how far to actually hit all your clubs to precisely select the right club for every shot with the Smart Distance Club Averages feature, plus enjoy free iOS & Android apps and 1-Year of Arccos Caddie subscription!

[PERFECT BUNDLE] – One of the hottest products in golf; for the golfer who wants a more analytical approach to their game, you can’t beat the Arccos Caddie 3rd Generation | The PlayBetter Portable Charger ensures your phone stays fully charged so you can utilize the Arccos Caddie 3rd Generation all day on the course!