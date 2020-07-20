Arbily Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, True Wireless Stereo Earphones Sport Waterproof IPX7 60H Play Time with Charging Case for Workout Running



Price: $49.99

Auto Power On

The bluetooth headset will automatically turn on and connect with cellphone which have been connected before when they are taken out of the case.

Recharge On the Go

The wireless headphones come with a charging case which can keep them in full power and get extra 55 hours playtime.

Stable Bluetooth Connection

With exquisite design and adopting advanced Bluetooth chip, the earbuds deliver reliable audio and calls.

Comfortable Fit

The G5 comes with 3 pairs of silicone replacement ear tips in various sizes to accommodate for different types of ears. The headphones won’t fall out during a jog or general use. NOTE: Please wipe the metal parts of the headphones with a dry cloth after exercise to avoid corrosion by sweat.

IPX7 Waterproof

The wireless earphones are specially designed for sports. They are IPX7 waterproof, so they won’t be damaged by sweat.

Separable Earbuds

The left and the right earbuds can work alone or connect with different devices. To stay aware of surroundings, you can switch from stereo mode to mono mode by putting back one side earbud.

