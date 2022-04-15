By the order of the Chairman of the RA Investigation Committee Argishti Kyaramyan, Arayik Hamlet Petrosyan, Second Class Justice Advisor, was appointed Deputy Head of the General Military Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee on April 14, 2022.

Arayik Hamlet Petrosyan was born in 1984.

2004 He graduated from the Artsakh State University, Faculty of Law, with a bachelor’s degree, and in 2008, a master’s degree from the Faculty of Law of the same university.

Work activity:

2007-2009 – Investigator of the Askeran District Prosecutor’s Office of the NKR Prosecutor’s Office

2009-2010 – Senior Prosecutor of the Martakert District Prosecutor’s Office of the NKR Prosecutor’s Office

2010-2012 – Deputy Military Prosecutor of Garrison No. 2 of the RA Prosecutor’s Office

2012-2013 – Deputy Military Prosecutor of Garrison No. 1 of the RA Prosecutor’s Office

2013-2020 – Military Prosecutor of Garrison No. 2 of the RA Prosecutor’s Office

2020-2021 – Military Prosecutor of Garrison No. 1 of the RA Prosecutor’s Office

He is married and has three children.

