Arayik Harutyunyan together with Bako Sahakyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide

On 24 April President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the third President of the Republic Bako Sahakyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church T. Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial together with the high-ranking leadership of the republic and laid flowers at the memorial to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.



