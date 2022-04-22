On 22 April President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on the occasion of his birthday.

The message says:

“Dear Mr. Khachaturyan,

Let me warmly congratulate you on behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh ությունների on my behalf և send best wishes on your birthday.

In these difficult geopolitical conditions, we highly value and appreciate every effort aimed at the unity and consolidation of our people, the continuous strengthening of the Armenian statehood, the coherent development and strengthening of Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

“Once again, I congratulate you and wish you good health, great success and all the best to your family.”

STAFF OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC