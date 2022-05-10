On May 10, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the Russian community of Artsakh headed by the head of the community Alexander Bordov.

Issues related to the vital activity of the republic, the policy implemented in the social, educational and cultural spheres were discussed at the meeting.

Touching upon the life of the Russian community in Artsakh, the head of state noted that it is always in the center of the state’s attention, henceforth the authorities will do their best to support the activity of the community.

In this context, it was emphasized that after giving official status to the Russian language, work is being done to establish Russian cultural houses in the territory of the Republic, to provide them with the necessary property, to implement various cultural programs, as well as to raise and study the level of Russian language popularity.