On 13 May the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the officials of the Artsakh Football Federation մի a group of football players of the clubs.

The programs aimed at the development and popularization of football were discussed, as well as issues related to the improvement of football infrastructure in the Republic.

In his speech, the head of state praised the efforts made by the federation for the development of football and assured that despite the post-war period, special socio-economic difficulties, the Government will continue to focus on sports development programs.

Arayik Harutyunyan inquired about the problems of the federation and gave instructions to the responsible bodies to solve them.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sports Anahit Hakobyan, the Chief of Staff of the President Karen Shahramanyan.