On 6 May President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of representatives of the teaching staff and student department of Shushi Technological University.

In his speech, the President referred to the problems in the field of education, in particular, the need to introduce modern educational standards in the field of general education and higher education. He added that the programs planned until the war in 2020 will be launched again in the near future. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the development of the state is primarily based on a developed and educated person.

During the meeting, other challenges faced by the Republic and the actions of the authorities aimed at overcoming them were discussed. The President answered the questions of those present, listened to their proposals on the issues raised.

