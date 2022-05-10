On 10 May President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received officials of a number of construction companies operating in the Artsakh Republic.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Urban Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aram Sargsyan, the Chief of Staff of the President Karen Shahramanyan, issues related to housing, road construction, as well as infrastructure projects to be implemented were discussed.

In his speech, the President noted that the Government of the Artsakh Republic intends to continue the implementation of the outlined programs in full, keeping the initiatives aimed at socio-economic development in the center of special attention.

Referring to the regulation of issues related to state financing of construction companies, the President noted that the mechanisms will be clearer in the near future. Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that, in parallel, the control functions assigned to the interested state bodies will be expanded, and in case of violations, shortcomings or omissions of construction norms and quality standards, the relevant legal measures will be tightened.

