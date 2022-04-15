On April 15, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of citizens who had voluntarily left for service during the recent tensions on the line of contact.

Expressing gratitude for the high awareness of patriotism, the head of state praised the work done by them, emphasizing the fact that it is carried out in a cooperative manner with the subdivisions of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies.

The President of the Republic expressed confidence that in the current difficult geopolitical situation, even with joint efforts, it is possible to overcome the existing challenges. In that context, Arayik Harutyunyan referred to the military-political situation in the Republic and the forthcoming activities, as well as how to answer the questions of the volunteers.

Staff of the President of the Artsakh Republic