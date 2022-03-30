Arayik Harutyunyan presented the preparations for the European Boxing Championship Morning:

On May 21-31 in Yerevan, at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, for the first time in our history, such a big sporting event will be held – the European Boxing Championship. Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the interdepartmental commission coordinating the championship, stated this at today’s press conference.

According to Arayik Harutyunyan, this is not accidental, as the promotion of sports and a healthy lifestyle is one of the government’s priorities. “You know we got the right to host this event last year. An interdepartmental commission has been set up to coordinate the work, where representatives of different spheres are involved.said the Chief of Staff of the RA Prime Minister.

Fan zones will be created in the area near Swan Lake, on Northern Avenue. A big screen will be installed, pictures of the participants of the sports event will be presented.

“We are preparing for the event with all our might, I am sure it will be one of the best, if not the best, championships. “It will be a beautiful opening ceremony, during which we will present our present, past, and, of course, the future.”said Arayik Harutyunyan.

Also present at the press conference were RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan, President of the Armenian Boxing Federation Hovhannes Hovsepyan, Executive Director of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Alexander Egorov, EUBC Tournament Manager

