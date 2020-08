The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Monday paid his tribute to Ashot Ghulyan, a famous nationwide hero of the 1990 who freed many towns and towns from Azerbaijani profession.

Arayik Harutyunyan went to the park eternalizing the hero’s name today to lay flowers to his monolith, reports the governmental press service.

Ashot Ghulyan, likewise referred to as Bekor, passed away throughout the freedom of Drmbon, a town in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Martakert area, on August 24, 1992.