On April 26, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the officials of the judicial system of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A number of issues related to the judicial sphere, as well as the country’s domestic and foreign policy and security were discussed.

In his speech, President Harutyunyan stressed that throughout the state-building process, the position of all the branches of state power and the people has always been in harmony and unity, based on the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination.

The head of state referred to the reforms outlined in the judicial sphere, the programs aimed at the normal functioning of the judiciary. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the building conditions of the recently completed new administrative complex will allow organizing the work of the courts more effectively.