On 14 April President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with the second and third presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan.

The main external and internal challenges facing the country and the ways to overcome them were discussed. They exchanged views on the impact of the military-political situation in the region on the future of Artsakh and the possible actions of the authorities.