On 26 April President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of students of the Diplomatic School under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia headed by the Rector of the Institution, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Vahe Gabrielyan.

During the meeting, the President presented the issues facing Artsakh in the domestic, foreign, socio-economic spheres and the main directions of the policy, as well as the latest regional and global developments.

President Harutyunyan also answered the questions of the participants.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic Davit Babayan and other officials took part in the meeting.

Staff of the President of the Artsakh Republic