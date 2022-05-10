On 10 May President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received officials of a number of construction companies operating in the Artsakh Republic.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Urban Development of the Artsakh Republic Aram Sargsyan, the Chief of Staff of the President Karen Shahramanyan, issues related to housing, road construction, as well as infrastructure projects to be implemented were discussed.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the Government of the Artsakh Republic intends to continue the implementation of the outlined programs in full, keeping the initiatives aimed at socio-economic development in the center of special attention.

Touching upon the regulation of issues related to state financing of construction companies, the Artsakh President noted that in the near future the mechanisms will be more clarified.

Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that, in parallel, the control functions assigned to the interested state bodies will be expanded, and in case of violations, shortcomings or omissions of construction norms and quality standards, the relevant legal measures will be tightened.