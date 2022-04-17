Aravot.am was not allowed to take photos of how Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at Karen Demirchyan's grave | Morning:

State, politician, figure RA National Hero Karen Demirchyan would have turned 90 today.
Security and police officers have been on duty at the Komitas Pantheon and the park since early morning. They provided a safe area on that section of Arshakunyats Avenue for Nikol Pashinyan, who was to lay a wreath at Karen Demirchyan’s grave at around 9:00.
We were not allowed to take photos of the short ceremony, so we were only able to capture the entrance to the park.
Ashot HAKOBYAN
