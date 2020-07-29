araree [NUKIN] Transparent Shockproof Hard Polycarbonate Case for Airpods Pro Without Any Adhesive Sticker – Clear

Price: $18.99
Product Description
Compatible with various keyrings
Show your personality with various keyrings!
Discoloration
Unlike other TPU transparent case, araree[Nukin] is lasting it’s transparency for a long time
To reduce the loss rate
To prevent loss the upper cover, araree[Nukin] is designed as 1 piece
Customer-friendly Design
araree thinks once more at the customer’s point of view.
[No Adhesive Sticker!] araree [Nukin] holds upper side without adhesive stably by structural design which comes from study for Airpods Pro
[Without Discoloration] Unlike other brands’ TPU material cases, araree [Nukin] always keeps transparency cleary!
[Micro dot texture] Micro dot texture protects from drops and prevent newton’s ring phenomenon.
[High Compatibility] It is designed to be compatible with many types of cable and charger.