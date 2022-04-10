The geopolitical mosaic has recently undergone drastic changes. The ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, the continuous Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, the ethnic cleansing against Artsakh, Armenia, as well as the rise of Erdogan’s democracy have signaled great realignments in the world.

With a dangerous crisis of leadership on both sides of the Atlantic, the world is approaching an age of iron curtain and even nuclear weapons conflict. And if we add the latest developments in military technology, such as artificial intelligence or the most accurate weapons, we get a gray image: humanity is in danger. Then it becomes clear that a sharp turn is needed to meet the above challenges.

When the world, particularly the world political leadership, closed its eyes in 2020 during the brutal Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Armenia, it became clear that humanity would experience constant violence and aggression in many parts of the planet.

Genocides, ethnic cleansing, division of countries and societies, increase of terrorism, transnational crimes, weakening of states, strengthening of supranational structures. is what we have for the 21st century, instead of eradicating wars and poverty, rebuilding our planet, exploring the universe.

Despite the gloom, there is an opportunity for change, for a brighter future. The birth of strong global leadership through hard times through dialogue has been a common example in history. Thus, the world needs a unit that will build trust in a ‘dialogue between conflicting parties’.

The Armenian nation has been able to play the role of that buffer, a window of dialogue for centuries. The historical description of this unique Armenian journey of several millennia is presented in detail in the May 2021 article entitled “New Armenia: a wedge between Russia and Turkey, a buffer between East and West”.

The imbalance of current international relations, the dangers posed by Russia-US rivalry, the severe sanctions against Russia, the influx of millions of refugees from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Armenia, Artsakh, Turkey and Azerbaijan should make the world think long before Armenia’s tens of millions of Armenians. pursuing a policy towards.

Suddenly it turns out that Armenia is one of the few countries on the planet that has good political, cultural and civilizational relations with the rest of the West, including the ancient nations such as China, India, Iran, etc.

This is geopolitical, cultural, ideological-political capital, which the world must use, otherwise it will be too late. Instead of focusing on the day-to-day statements against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan can play a very important role in building a platform for a great global dialogue.

Moreover, tens of millions of Armenians around the world are everywhere, there are hundreds of thousands of influential figures in their host countries who can build dialogue cells and networks. There is no need to invent a new bicycle, because there is already one – Armenia and the World Armenians.

It is very important to note that there are already good examples when Armenia acts as a platform for dialogue between certain countries, businesses and “cultures”. In the last months of last year, the Americans demanded that Russian citizens obtain a visa at the US Embassy in Yerevan.

And now, according to some sources, in the period from February 24 to March 22, about 85,000 citizens of Russia, 4,000 citizens of Ukraine, 3,500 citizens of Iran arrived in Armenia, 4,500 citizens of Russia opened bank accounts in Armenian banks, 938 individual entrepreneurs և 268 LLC- were registered in the RA.

Why can’t we turn Armenia into a bridge, a buffer, a window for people of different ethnicities and citizenship to come and settle here? It is not superfluous to imagine how many businesses, cultures և innovative ideas will develop instead of erasing them, ending up in a deadlock.

The Turks tried to be that buffer in the “rest of the world”, but they obviously failed (the results are clear) not because they did not want to, but because they did not have the ability to bridge the gap. Armenians have! And the world must change its geopolitics in the region in order to make Armenia a window of dialogue.

If not, then we will witness the world catastrophe together, we are all on the same ship.

The Ararat Valley was once the birthplace of civilization, Noah descending there. Why can’t the Ararat Valley become the birthplace of the post-Potsdam world order based on peace and dialogue as core values?

There are already think tanks, even foundations with certain resources, that are working to build that Armenia, a window of dialogue under the eyes of St. Ararat.

Well, let’s work hard.

Vahram AYVAZYAN

He is the founder of the Network State All-Armenian Fund and the chairman of the board of trustees

The article was published in English in the Greek City Times on March 29, 2022