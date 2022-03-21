“Sorry, when you were smiling, I would like to answer not to me, but to the parents of the fallen heroes. So what did you want to convey to them and the international community?” “Hayastan” faction MP Gegham Nazaryan inquired about Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, referring to the photo of the recent meeting between Mirzoyan and the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Ararat Mirzoyan answered ․ “I think you will have seen that in all such meetings there is a smile on the faces of diplomats. You can see it more clearly in the much earlier period, in the face of high-ranking RA officials, leaders, until the people’s revolution of 2018. When comparing smiles, you may get the impression that I was not particularly smiling. I think there are no edges of comparison. By your logic, the smiles of that time should have meant something to the victims of the first war. ”

The deputy noticed that after the war every smile and word appeared under the microscope, and one could simply say that dear mothers, it did not concern you ․ “By your logic, Heydar Aliyev used to smile at the Sardarapat memorial. “Let’s not forget which country’s foreign minister was in front of you.”

Gegham Nazaryan was also interested in the five preconditions put forward by Azerbaijan. Ararat Mirzoyan mentioned ․ “By and large, there is nothing unacceptable in the Azerbaijani proposals. Another thing is that they do not completely address the comprehensive agenda of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace. I have already said that the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh and addressing the issue of the status of Artsakh are key in our answers. We are ready to start negotiations on this basis and we have applied to the OSCE on this basis. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN