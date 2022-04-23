On April 25-27, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to India.

In the capital of India, New Delhi, Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in the prestigious “Raisina Dialogue” conference. The Foreign Ministers participating in the conference will be received by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India will also take place.

An Armenian-Indian business forum will be held within the framework of the visit.

The RA Foreign Minister will have meetings in Mumbai, which is considered to be the business center of India.

