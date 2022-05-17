On May 17-18, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Brussels, where the 4th sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council chaired by Minister Mirzoyan will be held.

During the meeting, the parties will touch upon the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement and the Economic-Investment Program, cooperation in the areas of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Thoughts will be exchanged on the prospects of launching a trade-sectoral cooperation, visa liberalization.

Issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as well as regional security will be discussed.

The Armenian delegation will be headed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and the EU delegation will be headed by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borel.

Within the framework of the visit, the RA Foreign Minister will also have meetings with various EU officials.

RA MFA Spokesperson