Ararat Mirzoyan, Valentina Matviyenko talked over the phone – Panorama

The Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone talk with the Speaker of the RF FA Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, press department at the parliament reported.

During their talk the Head of the Armenian Parliament congratulated Valentina Matviyenko on holding referendum and its results.

The interlocutors spoke about the situation conditioned by coronavirus pandemic and discussed a number of dilemmas of bilateral interest, the source said.