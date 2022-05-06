Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding cooperation based on common Armenian-American values. Minister Mirzoyan praised the US continued support for the reform agenda in Armenia.

Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the meeting.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh to his interlocutor. The importance of US mediation efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a co-chairing state of the OSCE Minsk Group was stressed.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented the details of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Mitch McConnell, with which he was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-American friendly relations.